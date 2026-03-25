Clayton Tune Could Still Wiggle His Way Back onto Packers' Roster

Desmond Ridder being signed to a one-year, $1.2 million contract at the end of the regular season was thought to be the final straw for Clayton Tune in a Green Bay Packers uniform. Tune may need to prove he still belongs in the NFL after a disastrous Week 18 start for Green Bay, going 6/11 passing for 34 yards and an 18-yard completion that made up more than half of his yardage. Easier said than done, but it can be done.

Tune was thought to be playing for the Columbus Aviators in the UFL this spring in its inaugural season, but instead signed an NFL futures contract to keep his dreams of playing at the highest level of professional football alive.

Tune's future hasn't been announced yet, with his next team still unknown. It won't be Green Bay, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road for these two sides. Not as long as Matt LaFleur is in charge.

He has a new lease on life with this futures deal. Even if he doesn't stick with his next team, he can show improvements and prove to the Packers that they made a mistake choosing Ridder over the former Houston Cougars star.

Many Signs Point to Clayton Tune Remaining on Packers' Radar

The Ridder signing brings in someone who's gotten a full-fledged chance to lead the offense in his past life with the Atlanta Falcons, who had the sixth-most turnovers in the league (19) during the 2023 season. Ridder didn't get a single live rep in 2025 after performing poorly as a backup with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals in 2024. In Arizona, Ridder was released before the regular season after losing out to Tune in training camp.

Say what you will about Tune, but he did last two and a half years in the Cardinals' system. LaFleur was not sending him a personal message by signing Ridder over him as an ode to a prior decision from Jonathan Gannon and Co. two years ago. He may have been challenging him, though.

Tune could accept that challenge and work his way back to Green Bay, where Gannon is now a helpful connection, his hiring as the Packers' defensive coordinator. Ridder could also open up that opportunity by not being up to snuff during training camp.

LaFleur only has so many available players with NFL reps in his system who remain in the league. As long as Tune is still in NFL circles, he's a potential free agent option for Green Bay.

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