5 Knee-jerk reactions to Packers' epic Week 1 collapse vs. Vikings

Even down some key men on both sides of the ball, the Green Bay Packers looked poised to steal a big win in hostile territory. Kyler Murray left the game early with a concussion, but even before that, Matt LaFleur's team was doing much better than the hosts.

Then, with a 12-point advantage and just one quarter left to play, this team reminded its fans of the last time they were on the field. They blew another big-time lead at the worst possible time, dropping this game 39-22.

It's still early in the season, but this was an absolute gut punch. They were just minutes away from starting the campaign with a 1-0 record (and 1-0 in the division), but instead, we were left with these five takeaways.

5 Instant thoughts from the Packers' heartbreaking loss to Vikings

Matt LaFleur is officially a problem

This isn't the first time that Matt LaFleur's clock management, play-calling, and decision-making have cost this team. And with no accountability from the front office whatsoever, it definitely won't be the last, either.

LaFleur blew three double-digit leads last season, including an 18-point lead in the playoffs. This is becoming a major issue, and he must either give up play-calling duties to focus on the flow of the game or something has to change.

Packers found their kicker

This seemed to be the case all through training camp and the preseason, but this game all but confirmed it: After major concerns at the position, the Packers will be just fine with Trey Smack as their placekicker.

Smack went a perfect three-for-three in the evening, showcasing his range and strong leg with a 59-yarder. It would've been food for 62+, by the way. He did miss one of his two PATs, though, but given how bad this team's kicker situation was, we'll take it.

The offensive line can't handle pressure

This was far from a surprise. Even with a healthy Aaron Banks, the Packers' offensive line just isn't good enough, especially in the interior. That was on full display when Blake Cashman set camp in the Packers' backfield multiple times in the fourth quarter.

The Packers couldn't block to save their lifes, giving up back-to-back sacks and almost causing a fumble lost. This will continue to be an issue against stout defensive fronts. and they don't have to personnel to be better.

Christian Watson's breakout is real

On a more positive note, Christian Watson looked as explosive as ever. He showed that the Packers actually got him on a bargain deal by leading the team with six catches on eight targets for 147 yards and two scores.

Watson has heard all the noise, but he's also shown that he can be a dynamic playmaker when he's on the field. Hopefully, injuries won't be an issue for him anymore, as he's just too crafty and gives this team a reliable, big-bodied, big-play specialist.

Brandon Cisse isn't there yet (but that's okay)

Rookie cornerback Brandon Cisse didn't necessarily live up to the hype in his first taste of NFL action, but the offense respected him enough not to test him often. He gave up a single catch on two targets, though it was a big 39-yard gain.

That said, there's no need to change the plan with the second-round rookie, even if he'll get burned here and there. Keisean Nixon had a solid game, but is that actually sustainable? They need to speed up Cisse's development, and keeping him on the field is the only way to do that.