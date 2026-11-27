The Green Bay Packers lost Christian Watson to a concussion on Thanksgiving Eve due to what was an unquestionably dirty hit from Los Angeles Rams defensive back Kamren Kinchens. The defender led with the crown of his helmet and delivered a blow to Christian Watson's facemask that would lay out the star receiver and take him out for the rest of the game. It was an unquestionably dirty hit by today's standards and left the offense in an incredibly tough position.

Without Watson the offense truly didn't have much of a chance to counter what is a loaded Rams defensive. The targeted hit cannot be overlooked or forgotten from a player that made a choice to deliver a blow that clearly is outside of the rules and not only robbed the Packers of a chance to win this game, but for Watson to accomplish what has been elusive for the first four years of the receiver's career.

Every season prior to 2026 there has been meaningful time missed with an injury. The biggest flaw in the receiver is a lack of reason to believe he can stay on the field and deliver at the needed level. With this in mind, this year has not only been a leap forward in production, but a chance to erase a narrative that has haunted the receiver.

A dirty hit knocking Watson out of the game and robbing the veteran of this chance is clearly another layer of frustration. One that doesn't change the clear leap taken, but again is likely to continue the fact that Watson is going to miss time every season due to an injury.

Packers robbed of chance for Christian Watson to complete 2026 season healthy due to dirty hit

This isn't to predict how long Watson will be sidelined as concussion recovery can be inexact. Rather, it is pointing out the likelihood that the Packers are going to be without Watson for at least a game and already lost the chance against the Rams due to not having a player that is clearly incredibly important to the offense.

Without Watson the franchise is reduced to Matthew Golden and hoping to find some type of run game. No question, the Packers have a reason to be incredibly frustrated well beyond just the results of what was put on the field on Sunday.

The injury to the star receiver could've been prevented easily and that is evidenced by an extremely quick ejection. It only heightens what is an already frustrated fanbase and points to why the league shouldn't hesitate to step in to discourage the types of hits that can not only change a game, but potentially a season.