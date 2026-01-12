Christian Watson is Biggest Winner With Matt LaFleur Returning for Packers

The Green Bay Packers are trying to turn the page after a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bears in the wild-card round. Green Bay blew an 18-point lead, leading to questions around Matt LaFleur's future with the team, but it appears that he'll be back in Titletown.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Packers are working on a deal to keep LaFleur in Green Bay. With it clear that LaFleur will be back with the Packers, receiver Christian Watson is one of the biggest winners following this news.

Christian Watson Is a Big Winner with Matt LaFleur Returning

Watson has been with the Packers for the past four years and has earned the trust of the coaching staff. Since arriving in 2022, he's provided this team with a speedy deep threat who provides Jordan Love with a large target, thanks to his 6'5" frame. The 26-year-old tore his ACL at the end of the 2024 season, but that didn't deter the Packers from keeping him around. In fact, the front office extended his contract, albeit for one year.

Back in September, Green Bay and Watson agreed on a one-year, $13.25 million extension to keep him around for the 2026 season. It was a deal that made sense for both sides, providing Watson some financial security while he rehabbed from his injury, and giving the Packers a reliable weapon.

When he returned this season, Watson was a difference maker for this offense. Despite missing seven of the team's 17 games, Watson ranked second on the team in receiving yards (611) and receiving touchdowns (6), averaging a whopping 17.5 yards per reception.

During his Packers career, the North Dakota State product has compiled 133 catches (227 targets) for 2,264 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. LaFleur hasn't hidden that he likes Watson, and his snap count shows that.

Christian Watson's Total Snaps with Packers 2022: 507 (3rd highest on team) 2023: 506 (4th highest on team) 2024: 555 (4th highest on team) 2025: 475 (3rd highest on team)

It is worth noting that Watson has missed at least three games in every season, but this hasn't affected his playing time when he's on the field. He has clearly earned the trust of LaFleur, and that won't change in 2026.

He'll be entering a contract year and is locked into being a top 3 receiving option for this team. This is especially true since Romeo Doubs will hit free agency and potentially leave. That means that Watson will likely be leaned on even more and could be in for a big year.

With plenty of fans and members of the national media calling for LaFleur's job, he'll lean on players he trusts next season to prove everyone wrong, and Watson will be atop the list on the offensive side. There will be changes on this team this offseason. Watson will remain a major contributor for this team next season, and the return of LaFleur will play a role in that.

