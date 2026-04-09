Christian Watson Has Extra Leverage Over Packers After Free Agency

If there is one current Green Bay Packers player who is feeling great about how free agency played out for the franchise, it is Christian Watson. The receiver is heading into a contract year and sat back while Romeo Doubs walked away, and Green Bay opted not to bring in a single clear replacement. This leaves Watson in line for a far bigger target share coming off a season in which the pass catcher reeled in 611 receiving yards and six touchdowns despite playing only ten games.

Added in the midst of this is a receiver market that is continuing to increase in cost. The Indianapolis Colts' decision to extend Alec Pierce on a four-year deal worth $114 million, or the New England Patriots' signing Doubs to a four-year deal worth $68 million, stand out as prime examples of this fact. Watson's camp is unquestionably paying attention as the receiver continues to be set up for what should be a huge payday.

For the Packers, the question has become whether the right move is to sign Watson now or risk watching the price rise throughout the 2026 season. Watson's perspective should be clear with Green Bay handing the receiver all the control heading into the season.

All Watson needs to do to take advantage of the Packers' failure to add to the position after Doubs' departure is stay healthy. Not only did the star receiver leave in free agency, but tight end Tucker Kraft is coming off a serious injury and could be limited to start the 2026 season, sending even more targets in Watson's direction to start off the season.

Packers Have Put Christian Watson Firmly in the Driver's Seat in 2026 Offseason

This leaves Watson and Matthew Golden as Jordan Love's primary weapons to start the season, with Watson by far the most reliable option. The receiver simply needs to bet on himself, turning up the heat on the Packers throughout the upcoming season, and watch as the extension price continues to rise.

Spotrac currently projects Watson's value to be at $15.5 million at the start of the 2027 offseason. This projection would obviously take a major leap if the pass catcher were to put together the type of season he is capable of compiling as Green Bay's primary receiver.

A great season from Watson could put the receiver in the same financial territory as Pierce, who secured an average annual value of $29 million. Watson is set up for just that, with Green Bay failing to sign one notable receiver thus far in free agency.

Adding to this are Wan'Dale Robinson, Doubs, and Rahsid Shaheed, all leaving their respective teams for free agency, and they were paid an average of $17 million per season. The cost of quality receivers is rising, and Watson has been given the chance to cash in when the time is right.

This is a fact that Watson's camp is well aware of as they continue to see dollar signs as the regular season draws nearer. If the Packers continue their current course and enter the year without adding a star to the position, there is no questioning that Watson holds all of the cards

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