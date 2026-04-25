Chris McClellan Is a Threat to Shake Up Packers from Day 1

It’s hard for a team to find impact talent in the later days in the draft, but the Green Bay Packers may have done so after taking defensive tackle Chris McClellan in the third round on Friday night.

McClellan, who the Packers traded a fifth-round pick (No. 160) to move up seven spots to take with the 77th overall pick, has been a rising prospect throughout his collegiate career at Missouri and should add depth to the defensive line. But while most third-round picks are considered developmental projects, McClellan has the upside to not only contribute in the future but make an immediate impact as the Packers look to make a deep run next season.

Chris McClellan Could Shake Up the Packers D-Line Immediately

The Packers depth chart doesn’t look like a great situation for McClellan to thrive immediately. The starting roles in Jonathan Gannon’s defense are currently occupied by Devonte Wyatt and Javon Hargrave but the Packers were left scrambling due to injuries last season with Nazir Stackhouse, Jordon Riley, Jonathan Ford, Warren Brinson and Karl Brooks rotating among an underwhelming group.

This not only makes McClellan another body to prevent that from happening, but it could also make him a key reserve as soon as next season.

McClellan played in 51 games while splitting his four collegiate seasons between Florida and Missouri, but he got better as time went along. He became a starter for the Tigers during the 2024 season and fully broke out in 2025, logging 48 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks in 13 games. McClellan also logged career highs in overall grade (78.2), pressures (21) and run stops (27) while remaining a reliable tackler (7.0% missed tackle rate) according to Pro Football Focus.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler also suggested that McClellan could have an early impact in his scouting guide, The Beast.

"McClellan looks like an NFL player with his big frame and bear-claw hands," Brugler said. "...McClellan isn't a consistent disruptor, but he checks boxes with his physical characteristics and developing recognition skills. He projects as a rotational lineman on the interior who can give teams quality snaps as a zero-/one-technique."

With those numbers and that scouting report, McClellan could see playing time early and perhaps bump Brooks from the starting lineup or even knock fringe players like Ford, Brinson or Stackhouse off the roster. It even could become a springboard in future years asWyatt is entering the final year of his contract and Hargrave could have another disappointing year after being a one-and-done flameout with the Minnesota Vikings last season.

Even if the Packers use more capital to replace a departing defensive tackle next year, McClellan should be able to have a role in the rotational role that Brugler suggests.

Put it all together and the Packers should be happy with this pick knowing it might not take long for McClellan to live up to his potential.

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