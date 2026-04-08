Devonte Wyatt Is Navigating Dangerous Waters with Packers This Offseason

If there is one Green Bay Packers defender who will continue to keep a close eye on free agency and the upcoming draft class, it is defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt. While the Packers are yet to add a clear replacement or competition for the Georgia product, there is still every reason for the defender to remain on high alert. Wyatt is coming off a shortened 2025 campaign due to a broken fibula and torn ankle ligament that halted what was shaping up to be a potential breakout season.

Wyatt had 22 pressures and 4.0 sacks despite playing only 222 pass-rush snaps before his season was cut short by injury. Heading into a contract year, the defender's injury put his future in Green Bay in question, rather than a position where he was entering 2026 demanding a possible extension. This is the final year of Wyatt's rookie deal, with the club exercising its option to keep Wyatt rostered in what remains a bit of a question mark of a position.

The Packers signed Javon Hargrave in free agency to help solidify the defensive interior, lending more credence to the idea that there isn't full trust in Wyatt. This isn't a move the Packers make if the franchise has complete and total belief that Wyatt would bounce back from these injuries. In truth, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team make another addition.

Green Bay has interesting options remaining in free agency in aging stars like Calais Campbell, or it could consider a blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence. More realistically, day two of the draft should be used to reinforce the defensive line and bring in competition for a defender that remains a bit of a question mark as we go deeper into the 2026 offseason.

Packers Continue to Face Obvious Questions About Wyatt's Future

Wyatt is heading into a prove-it season and currently sits behind Hargrave as the team's top defensive lineman, leaving the defender competing with Warren Brinson and Karl Brooks for the second starting role and meaningful snaps.

For Wyatt, there will continue to be a close eye on Green Bay's front office moves, understanding that another impact addition to the depth chart will create an even steeper uphill battle. Already, the Packers have every reason to be concerned about Wyatt's ability to stay on the field, after four years of injuries and inconsistent production, which led Green Bay to sign Hargrave.

If the defender is going to earn another contract, the Packers will need to stop making moves at the position, and Wyatt must put together a consistent 2026 that forces Green Bay's hand. No matter how it plays out, the offseason has made it clear that all eyes are on Wyatt, with the defender facing an increasing reality of losing momentum and his future in Green Bay.

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