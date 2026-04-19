Chris Brooks Quickly Being Forgotten About This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have made plenty of headlines this offseason, the largest of which may have been the acquisitions of veteran defensive lineman Javon Hargrave and veteran defensive back Benjamin St. Juste.

While those additions will certainly help Green Bay's defense under first-year coordinator Jonathan Gannon, more moves are expected to improve the pass rush, after Rashan Gary, Quay Walker, and Kingsley Enagbare all departed the franchise this offseason.

Conventional thinking would lead one to believe those needs will be the Packers' main focus in this week's NFL draft, and that could be a good thing for a lesser-heralded member of the offense in line to fill a much larger role in 2026. That is none other than veteran running back Chris Brooks.

Chris Brooks Flying Under Radar With Packers' Other Offseason Moves

As things stand, Brooks is slotted in behind Josh Jacobs as Green Bay's RB2, with the oft-injured MarShawn Lloyd holding down the RB3 spot on Green Bay's projected depth chart. Lloyd has been a source of frustration for Packers fans since entering the league, and that will continue until he proves capable of contributing to the team's success, leaving Brooks with an opportunity to seize.

The 26-year-old rusher signed a two-year, $4.85 million deal this offseason, solidifying Brooks' spot on the roster for 2026. In 32 games for Green Bay, Brooks has 63 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown. He has flashed glimpses of being an asset in the passing game out of the backfield, as well, reeling in 24 of his 30 targets over the last two seasons for 160 yards.

Brooks can be an asset when the ball isn't in his hands, as well, thanks to his ability to pass block. The former BYU standout is one of the team's best pass protectors in the RB room, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus pass-blocking grade of 70.8, which should only help his chances of being a regular on third downs and in obvious passing situations. Those skills, coupled with his ability to be a threat in the passing game, give him a clear edge over the aforementioned Lloyd and, realistically, any potential rookie Green Bay could target in this week's draft.

Nothing about Brooks' career thus far will jump off the page when examining his raw statistics. That may be enough for fans of opposing teams to overlook what he can provide the Packers, but Green Bay fans should know better ahead of the 2026 campaign.

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