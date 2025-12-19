Chris Brooks’ Injury Adds Another RB Worry for Packers in Week 16

The Green Bay Packers are entering a game that could decide the NFC North title against the Chicago Bears on Saturday night. But just as big as the ramifications it could have on their playoff seeding is the growing list of injuries the Packers are dealing with.

The Packers will be without Micah Parsons, who tore his ACL in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, and Zach Tom was listed as questionable as part of an injury report that gave 13 different players an injury designation heading into Saturday, including running back Chris Brooks.

Brooks may not feel like a major loss as the Packers’ No. 3 running back. But he serves a role as a pass protector in the backfield. His chest injury is another ailment that could put Green Bay in a bind going into the game in Chicago, forcing Green Bay to get creative to fill his spot on the active roster.

Chris Brooks’ Injury Would Cause a Major Concern for Packers vs. Bears

Brooks was limited in practice all week but still got a questionable injury designation before Saturday’s game. With MarShawn Lloyd’s recent setback , the No. 3 spot may be opened up for Pierre Strong Jr., who could be elevated off the practice squad for the second time this season, but it’s more than just a minor move thanks to Brook’s role in the backfield.

Running backs aren’t as important to the pass protection game as an offensive tackle, but Brooks has been a solid last line of defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks has allowed three pressures on 26 pass-blocking snaps, but his 74.9 pass-blocking grade is a significant upgrade over Josh Jacobs’s 43.5 mark and over double Emanuel Wilson’s 34.9 grade.

In addition, it would be a severe downgrade if Strong were the player to replace Brooks. The South Dakota State product has limited experience in the NFL but has allowed three pressures on 38 pass-blocking snaps. It also feels like Strong has gotten worse with the more exposure he’s had to the task in the NFL, as he posted a 42.8 grade on 20 snaps last season with the Cleveland Browns.

Jacobs was also on a pitch count last week due to his bruised knee. While Wilson has been solid carrying the ball, his deficiencies in pass protection mean he is best suited when someone else handles those duties.

In the end, Brooks’s status is one worth monitoring and is another injury that could put the Packers in a bind on Saturday.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: