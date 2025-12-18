Packers Create Even More False MarShawn Lloyd Hope with New Maneuver

The Green Bay Packers are refusing to let hopes of running back MarShawn Lloyd returning die, despite how long the injury has stretched into the season. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported that the Packers will activate Lloyd from IR in what is considered a procedural move. The back isn't ready to return, but will need to be activated and returned to IR if there are any hopes of his return deeper into the postseason. The one issue with this is the timing, which makes it completely improbable that Lloyd can return.

Placing the back on IR means that at best you're returning in the divisional round of the playoffs. This seems completely unrealistic to put an unproven playmaker on the playoff roster when everything needs to go perfectly. This isn't to say Lloyd couldn't have a positive impact, but pointing out it simply isn't likely that you're going ot activate a player off IR and throw him directly into a playoff game.

On its face, this is unrealistic and simply doesn't fit the moment. The only way this would be viewed differently is if Lloyd were a star player whose mere presence would inspire confidence and serve as a boost. With this obviously not being the case, there is no justifiable reason to attempt to bring the rusher back, barring an unexpected injury during a potential playoff run.

Packers Keep Hopes Alive of Unrealistic MaShawn Lloyd Playoff Return

Emmanuel Wilson has 354 rushing yards working behind starter Josh Jacobs and has proven himself capable of handling a handful of plays. If you're in a playoff game, Green Bay isn't going to be taking their top playmakers off the field very often. This makes it clear that Lloyd or Wilson are very unlikely to play a major role, leaving the Packers every reason to go with the more experienced Wilson.

It isn't indicative of the future or means Lloyd won't play a future role. Instead, it is respectful of the playoffs and the speed at which the game jumps. Throwing in a player without time to get back up to game speed is disrespectful to the spot the Packers would be in and unfair to Lloyd, who has spent the season on the shelf.

Dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the 2025 season, Lloyd has yet to make his debut after being placed on IR after suffering the injury in the preseason. This latest update seems more like an injury-plagued roster searching for positivity and less a realistic return for a playmaker who should remain shut down until the 2026 season after the latest setback.

