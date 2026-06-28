Carrington Valentine's best value for the Packers may not be on the field

The Green Bay Packers have a cornerback problem, and fans are often quick to point to Carrington Valentine. Granted, the former seventh-round pick hasn't been good, especially in the end zone, but, again, he's a former seventh-round pick.

The Packers' cornerback issues run deeper than Valentine. Keisean Nixon hasn't been much better, and letting Nate Hobbs go was an easy decision after his struggles last season. Again, Valentine was often the scapegoat.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean this team will necessarily be better off cutting or trading him. While he may end up losing his starting spot at one point in the season, it's hard to believe the Packers can get strong value in return for him. Still, as a premium position, he can bring in some solid returns with a compensatory pick.

The Packers shouldn't be in a rush to move on from Carrington Valentine

According to Over The Cap, the Packers would save nearly $3.7 million in cap space by cutting or releasing him. As things stand now, the team is sitting on $23.1 million in cap space, so as much as every penny counts, his departure won't move the needle that much.

Per Football Reference, Valentine missed 20.5 percent of his tackles and gave up 472 yards and seven touchdowns last season. That's admittedly pretty atrocious, but again, we're talking about a former seventh-round pick.

The Packers signed Benjamin St-Juste in free agency, and he's a prime candidate to take his starting spot at one point in the season. Still, he didn't participate in spring workouts while recovering from an injury, so he's a big question mark.

Then, the Packers have rookies Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson -- who's also injured. Given how this coaching staff has dealt with first-year players in the past, it's hard to believe they'll take the field early and often in 2026.

All things considered, moving on from Valentine might create more problems than solutions for the Packers. Compensatory picks are valuable, and if they have to keep paying his salary until the end of the season just to get one, so be it; that's a fine investment.

Also, with renewed and improved competition and a new defensive coordinator in town, he might be able to turn things around. He did beat Hobbs for the starting spot, and while the bar wasn't particularly high, he may just need another chance to step up and flip the narrative around.