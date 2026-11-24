Would you believe me if I told you that at some point in his NBA travels, Kobe Bryant came to Milwaukee and enjoyed a good old-fashioned block party in the Brew City? No? That's valid, but would you believe it if Caron Butler told you?

For those who were unaware, 14-year NBA veteran and 2x All-Star Caron Butler is one of the greatest basketball players to ever come out of Southeast Wisconsin. The Racine native even played for the Bucks for a brief stint during his career and has sung the praises of Milwaukee and Wisconsin — even when his path in the region wasn't always easy.

During a recent podcast episode of All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Butler opened up about one special time when the late, great Kobe Bryant went to a Southeast Wisconsin block party during a visit to Milwaukee with the Los Angeles Lakers. Here's what he said about that legendary barbecue:

"I'll never forget: We got to Milwaukee, and you know, my family usually throws down when I come to town, like a big block party, barbecue, everything. So I told Lamar [Odom], like, "You want to come down? Pull up. He's like, 'Alright, cool.' He's like, 'Ask Kob.' Everybody's laughing like, 'That m********ker ain't coming.' I'm like, 'Kob, you want to come uh eat some ribs and s**t and just kick it?' He was like, 'Yeah, what time?'

"He came, he sat down, he kicked it with everybody. One of the most memorable moments of, you know, my life because the whole hood came out, the whole community. And he sat down, he ate with everybody, just chopped it up, poured into him, gave them all life. That's just who he was, you know?"

This was no publicity stunt, nor was it heavily publicized until long after the fact. This was a genuine moment shared between teammates and brothers in which an athlete whose legacy and persona loom so large that we sometimes forgot he was a genuine person, as well.

Kobe Bryant's surprise trip to a Milwaukee barbecue reminds us what made the late NBA legend such an important figure.

Sure, being 6-foot-6 certainly helped, but Kobe Bryant wasn't a figure whose mystique was based on some uncanny physical traits that no one could replicate. If you watched Kobe from early in his career, or studied it retroactively, you'd know he didn't start nearly as skilled as he became. That all came from his relentless work ethic and singular drive to be the greatest player he could be.

But that wasn't all that Kobe Bryant was, either. Kobe was a true philanthropist, whose charitable work in Southern California and beyond touches the lives of thousands. He was an artist whose craft on the court was matched by an artistic touch off the court, where he went on to win an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for his film, Dear Basketball, at the 90th Oscars in 2018. And somewhere along the way, he stopped at Caron Butler's family's home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, simply to eat some ribs.

These athletes we put on a pedestal are people, just like us. That's part of what makes Milwaukee such an appealing city for stars who come to embrace it, like Christian Yelich, Giannis Antetokounmpo, or dozens more. It's a place where they can be revered for their craft, but also just treated like a regular person who wants to eat ribs and cabbage at a friend's family cookout like the rest of us.

Still, it's fun to imagine what that city block would've been like the night Kobe Bryant came to town. You can only imagine the hilarity and beauty that ensued that night. It's beautiful how sports bring us together and remind us what really matters in life: authentic human connection.