Cameron Jordan Could Help Packers Begin April on a High Note

The Green Bay Packers have seen some departures on their defensive line, as Kingsley Enagbare left in free agency, and they traded Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys. They haven't made any additions to the edge room, but Cameron Jordan should be someone they consider to start the month.

Micah Parsons is Green Bay's driving force off the edge, but with him rehabbing a torn ACL, it wouldn't hurt to snag a veteran like Jordan. He's spent 15 years in New Orleans and will be 37 years old when the 2026 season kicks off. Yet, he's still an effective player in the trenches, and the Packers have no reason not to consider the move.

Packers Should Sign Cameron Jordan to Start April Off

During his tenure with the Saints, Jordan earned eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections. One of the most impressive things that Jordan provides is availability, playing in at least 16 games in all 15 seasons. Across 243 NFL games, he has logged 763 total tackles, 175 TFLs, 248 QB hits, and 132 sacks.



Last season, the California product tallied 47 total tackles, 15 TFLs, 15 QB hits, two forced fumbles, and 10.5 sacks. On Pro Football Focus, he had a 76.0 overall grade (24th among 115 graded EDGE defenders), 59.5 pass-rush grade (84th among 115 graded EDGE defenders), and an 82.1 run-defense grade (4th among 115 graded EDGE defenders). Jordan was also able to record 36 total pressures.

His sack and total pressures numbers would have ranked second and third on the Packers, respectively, for the 2025 season. While there could be some belief that his production would take a dip in his 16th season, a one-year flier on a veteran with the resume that Jordan has is a tempting option.



Outside of Parsons, the Packers have to hope that guys like Lukas Van Ness, Karl Brooks, Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, or Collin Oliver make a jump in their production to give the front four another effective pass-rusher on the outside. It's a risky gamble, especially since the Packers have seven total picks in the 2026 NFL draft but none in the first round due to the Micah Parsons trade. Their first pick comes at #52, and they would have to hope that a good pass rusher falls to them. They also have other needs on this team, like cornerback, offensive line, and linebacker, where the front office could use that pick.

By signing Jordan, they would get a veteran who can raise the floor at the position while also filling in a spot with some question marks. Spotrac doesn't expect Jordan to get an expensive deal either, with his projected market value being a one-year, $6.7 million contract. The Packers could easily afford that, as they have $22 million in space.



Green Bay has only signed two players from other organizations this free agency, but they should make it three and add Jordan.

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