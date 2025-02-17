Bucks' Veteran Wing Playing for His Job After the All-Star Break
The NBA All-Star Break is over, meaning the Milwaukee Bucks can re-focus on the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season.
The Bucks' play has been up and down throughout the campaign, resulting in a 29-24 record that's good for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. While a playoff appearance some all but guaranteed at this point, Doc Rivers' team must step up down the stretch if they want to build enough momentum to go on a deep postseason run.
Not only will the next several weeks determine the Bucks' playoff fate, but it will also factor into several players' futures going forward — including one veteran who must step up if he wants to keep his job.
Bucks' Pat Connaughton Playing for Job Following All-Star Break
When it comes to Bucks who are on thin ice following the All-Star festivities, look no further than veteran wing Pat Connaughton.
Connaughton, 32, has been with the Bucks since he signed a two-year, $3.3 million contract ahead of the 2018-19 season. Boasting a solid combination of three-point shooting and defense, it didn't take long for the former Notre Dame product to become a fan favorite around Milwaukee, earning him a pair of three-year extensions worth $16 million and $28.2 million.
Although he more than deserved the pay raises at the time, Connaughton's recent play no longer matches his price tag. His performances have recently trended in the wrong direction, reaching a new low this season as he's averaged 4.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 32.3% from deep in 30 appearances thus far.
Connaughton's decline has gotten to a point where he's often left out of head coach Doc Rivers' game plans. It's hard to imagine that changing anytime soon, especially as the Arlington, MA native continues failing to capitalize on any opportunities he's given.
Connaughton could become a free agent this offseason, however, that's unlikely. The former 2015 second-rounder has a $9.4 million player option waiting for him and he'll be unlikely to decline that considering how his latest performance would likely only land him a veteran minimum contract on the open market at best.
But even if he accepts his player option, failing to turn his play around could lead to the Bucks looking to trade Connaughton during the offseason.
Hopefully, Connaughton can find a way to contribute down the stretch before it's too late. The Bucks could certainly use his 3-and-D toolbag to capitalize on the fact that they currently hold the eighth-best 2025 NBA Finals odds (+3300) on FanDuel Sportsbook.
