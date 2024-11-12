3 Most Disappointing Bucks So Far This Season
The Milwaukee Bucks’ worst nightmare has come to life in brutal fashion to start the season. Ten games in, they’ve won just twice and are sitting 14th in the Eastern Conference—a conference many consider weak this year.
The troubling part is Milwaukee has few ways to dig itself out. Thanks to the league’s new second apron rules under the CBA, the Bucks are barred from combining player salaries in trades, leaving them with only one-for-one options using a group of uninspiring role players. It’s a straitjacket for a team that desperately needs a shakeup.
But it gets worse. The Bucks don’t own their 2025 draft pick, so if this slump continues, there’s no fallback plan. They’d hand over a prized lottery pick—top four goes to Brooklyn, and anything else lands in New Orleans. For a team that’s traditionally relied on competing at the top, there’s a lot riding on internal improvement, and fast.
Individual struggles are part of this lackluster start. Here’s a look at three Bucks who are off to disappointing starts so far this season.
Delon Wright
Delon Wright was signed to provide Milwaukee with a reliable veteran backup who could spell Damian Lillard and share the court with him when needed.
Unfortunately, Wright’s tenure has already hit a snag; he’s been benched after struggling on both ends of the court.
Defensively, he’s been unable to deliver the ball-stopping presence he’s known for, letting ballhandlers slip by far too easily—a major no-no in Doc Rivers’ system. Offensively, things look even worse.
The Bucks’ offense nosedives with Wright on the floor, scoring 11.1 fewer points per 100 possessions, according to Cleaning the Glass. He’s offered little as a shotmaker or playmaker, failing to make an impact with the ball in his hands.
It’s still early, and Wright may find his groove, but for now, Milwaukee has pivoted to two-way guard Ryan Rollins as they search for stability in the backcourt.