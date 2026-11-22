In only his 16th game in a Milwaukee uniform, Greenfield native and former NBA All-Star Tyler Herro just put together one of the single greatest performances we've ever seen from a Bucks player. The 26-year-old exploded on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers for 50 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on 65.2% shooting from the field and 58.3% from 3-point land.

Herro hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, which would've sent the game to overtime against the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, had it left his fingertips a fraction of a second earlier. However, the shot was waved off, and Milwaukee suffered another loss, dropping to 1-16. But that's not what we should be harping on in this hard-fought competition.

"It's obviously great to be in that category with a lot of great Milwaukee Bucks."



Tyler Herro speaks on scoring 50 for his hometown team. pic.twitter.com/bFCTkxrcSH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 21, 2026

With that stat line, Herro joined Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic as the only players in NBA history to post a 50+ PT, 10+ REB game on 85%+ true shooting, per StatMuse. That likely only applies to the modern era, because it certainly sounds like something Wilt Chamberlain accomplished in his heyday, but the true shooting metric was only popularized around the year 2000.

Nonetheless, what we witnessed from Tyler Herro is one of the most unprecedented offensive performances we've ever seen from a guard. All three of the other players to post a game at this level are 6-foot-8 or taller, while Herro stands at 6-foot-5. It's time to stop disrespecting Herro, who has quickly risen to notoriety as one of the best offensive threats in the Eastern Conference.

Tyler Herro is quickly proving himself to be a franchise building block for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Handling far more responsibility than is fair for him to shoulder, Herro has become one of the most dangerous offensive presences in all of basketball. The Milwaukee Bucks haven't given him significant structure to operate within, but he's finding new ways to impact the game at every turn.

Herro has become a far more effective ball-handler than we've ever seen before, manipulating his own scoring threat to create slashing lanes to the basket, or daylight to pull his quick-trigger jump shot. Whether he's gliding to the rim, fading to knock down a shot, pulling up when he has space, or stepping back to create it, Herro is a one-man offensive engine for the Bucks right now.

The knock against Herro has been that he only impacts the game in so many ways, but right now, he's proving quite the opposite. With roughly five rebounds, four assists, and a steal per game, Herro is taking advantage of every opportunity he can to contribute to this young Bucks team that desperately needed someone to set the tone for the rest of the lineup.

Not only is Herro proving that he was a valuable piece at the center of a trade for one of the 20-to-30 greatest basketball players of all time, but he's only just getting started in his own journey. Don't be surprised if Herro is a major part of the Bucks' long-term plans, given how he's performing right now.