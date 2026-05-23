Bucks should take a chance on reclamation project wing in free agency

The Milwaukee Bucks have to hit the reset button this summer. Once Giannis Antetokounmpo is inevitably traded, it's time for the Bucks to bottom out and start rebuilding. The return they get in the Giannis trade will surely help them kickstart this rebuild and refill some of their asset coffers, but the Bucks have a long way to go before they can start feeling good about their future.

Since the front office gave up a ton of their future in win-now moves around Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are bereft of young talent and upside on the roster. In addition to accruing draft capital through trades, the Bucks need to take some fliers on talented young players. Even if these players have disappointed early in their careers, the Bucks should see if they can rehabilitate their value.

Jett Howard is the type of free agency swing the Bucks need to make

One of those players is Jett Howard of the Orlando Magic. The 22-year-old small forward hasn't been able to establish his career so far after being the 11th-overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Magic didn't pick up his fourth-year option, meaning that he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Signing him to a one-year, minimum deal wouldn't be a bad use of resources for the Bucks.

Howard is the exact type of player deserving of a second chance. Development isn't linear, and certain players can take a while before they are fully formed. Howard hasn't had enough NBA reps to fully be dismissed as a rotation-caliber player.

The former Michigan standout has an intriguing combination of size, shooting, and ball skills. At six-foot-eight, he has great positional size and solid scoring ability. His physical frame allows him to match up against most wings and shoot above most defenders. He shot 37.2% from three last season, demonstrating the skill set that got him drafted in the lottery three years ago.

Howard lacks athleticism and explosiveness to be a star swingman, but the Bucks don't need him to be that. As long as he can be an off-ball threat who can provide spacing for his teammates while hitting his open jumpers, he would be a quality addition.

There is clearly a real chance that this move will not pay off. But the Bucks need to take as many shots on goal in terms of young talent. If they can hit on a few, as they did with Ryan Rollins and AJ Green, it could accelerate their rebuilding process and help get them where they need to be.