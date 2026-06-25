Bucks' new starting lineup offers one change that's been long overdue

The Milwaukee Bucks finally put to bed a year of drama ahead of draft night with a blockbuster trade that led into the selection of guard Brayden Burries. It hands Milwaukee fans a sense of relief and allows them to begin to look forward to what the future holds and what the 2026-27 season might look like. While free agency and possible trades remain, there is a clear current starting lineup with Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma, and Myles Turner. This could obviously change with both Kuzma and Turner being veteran pieces that could be moved.

With that said, there is a clear shift in attitude and focus around the current group. The head coaching change and departure of the franchise star gives the Bucks a chance to play a team brand of basketball that has been lacking in recent years.

This isn't a shot, but the reality of having a top-five player who is going to have a high usage rate and consistently demand the basketball. There isn't one clear primary option in this starting five with the Bucks having the chance to benefit from this.

Unselfish basketball and being willing to buy in defensively would give the franchise the potential ceiling of a low playoff seed or a potential play-in team. Milwaukee cannot help but appreciate this and consider what it means for the future.

Bucks New Lock Lineup Offers Exciting Team-First Mindset

It isn't as if we haven't seen this type of lineup work around the league with the notable example being this past year's Atlanta Hawks. The moment the franchise parted ways with Trae Young, the roster went on a run based not on the lost talent, but the ability to play freely and attack defensively while doing whatever was demanded.

Milwaukee can now play this exact style and hope to gel as a unit instead of being built around aging players and one superstar. There is a level of depth and youth that has been lacking in recent years, improving not only the team's ceiling in the season ahead, but also offering a more entertaining brand of basketball.

After the misery of last season with Giannis rostered, it is a welcome challenge to consider who could be the team's leading scorer each night. It isn't due to being devoid of talent, but having a unique mix of styles that have a chance to fit well together and allow the fanbase to enjoy watching the team, even if this comes with a limited ceiling.