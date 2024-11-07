Major Bucks Lineup Change Highlights Big Offseason Mistake
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks have lost six straight to fall to 1-6 for the season and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They look old, slow, unathletic, and overmatched on both ends of the floor.
This is a championship-or-bust season for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their already narrow window closed a little further after the disappointing first-round exit last season. Considering the ages of Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez and the overall lack of assets and young players on this team, the 2024-25 season is Milwaukee's last hope to be a championship contender.
The repercussions of another underwhelming season could be massive for the Bucks. It could result in Giannis Antetokounmpo asking for a trade if things don't improve soon.
Fortunately for Bucks fans, the coaching staff is acting with a sense of urgency. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the team is making a big lineup change before Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. The Bucks are reportedly benching Gary Trent Jr. in favor of Andre Jackson Jr.
NBA News: Bucks Bench Gary Trent Jr.
This is not a big surprise. Even though Gary Trent Jr. was a big offseason acquisition, the 25-year-old shooting guard has failed to meet expectations. He has been a complete disaster through the first seven games of the season, shooting 28.8% from the field and 23.1% from downtown. For a player who doesn't do much else other than shooting, those are inexcusable numbers.
Andre Jackson Jr. can provide the Bucks with more athleticism and dynamism. The young wing is a limited offensive player but he is a good defender and plays with a lot of intensity. With how apparent Milwaukee's lack of athleticism has been so far, injecting Jackson into the starting lineup is a smart decision on paper.
Whether it works out in practice remains to be seen. At the end of the day, if the Bucks will become a contender, it will have to be because of Khris Middleton returning, and Lillard and Antetokounmpo playing better.