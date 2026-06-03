Bucks could have surprise landing spot emerging in Giannis sweepstakes

As soon as the NBA Finals conclude, the league's biggest story will be where the Milwaukee Bucks decide to send Giannis Antetokounmpo in a deal that will shake up the league. One surprise contender might have just emerged this past week, with the OKC Thunder being eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in what was a clear upset in the Western Conference Finals. Much of the NBA season was spent discussing a potential dynasty for the Thunder and how unfair an extremely deep roster had become.

This is a discussion that has been safely tabled after the Spurs' upset, and at the same time, hands Milwaukee a potentially interesting trade partner. Looking at the Thunder roster, what stands out are the trade possibilities for a roster stocked with young talent and potential building blocks that the Bucks could look to add in the 2026 offseason.

For the Thunder, the deal makes sense as a possible answer to this year's defeat and a bit of a push to capitalize on their current window and close ground on the Spurs. This gives the Bucks reason to at least pick up the phone and see what the Thunder might be willing to deal in exchange for one of the league's most talented superstars.

Bucks Have New Potential Trading Partner After Surprise Western Conference Finals

Milwaukee wouldn't be concerned about sending Giannis to the Western Conference, understanding the long road that lies ahead when it comes to a rebuild. For the Thunder, you'd be acquiring a superstar who has only been held back by injury issues, something you're in a perfect position to manage with another superstar rostered and a deep group of shooters that can help take pressure off the forward.

OKC opting to go this nuclear route might be a long shot, but it is one of the most interesting potential destinations from Milwaukee's perspective based on the long list of talent rostered and the draft compensation that the Thunder remain in a position to include.

There has to have been at least a discussion after the surprise result, and likely some consideration from the Thunder is starting to happen as they continue to take in the defeat. No matter the answer, it is at least another wildcard suitor in an offseason that is going to be defined by trade talks. Talks that now could include a roster that offers no shortage of blockbuster potential that would have Bucks fans a bit more accepting of a potential deal.