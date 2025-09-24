Browns Are Paying the Price After Miracle Win vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers found themselves on the losing end of the scoreboard last week, falling 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. While losing by several self-inflicted errors was crushing for the Packers, the Browns might’ve paid a huge price on their end, as they’re battered and bruised heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions.

According to Browns team reporter Kelsey Russo, defensive tackle Shelby Harris, and star cornerback Denzel Ward did not practice on Wednesday, putting their status for Sunday's game in jeopardy.

This could be a significant loss for the Browns and could hurt the Packers even more as they try to hold off the Lions in the NFC North. Harris played a huge role in last week’s game against Green Bay after blocking a Brandon McManus’ field goal, and Ward is one of the better cornerbacks in the league.

The good news for the Browns is that it's only Wednesday, and things can change in a matter of days. However, Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Ward is nursing shoulder and a toe injuries.

Ward was listed with a shoulder injury heading into last week’s game against the Packers, despite being a full participant. So the fact that he’s not practicing on Wednesday isn’t great news for the Browns.

The Browns gave the Packers everything they could handle last week in Cleveland, making life tough for Green Bay for all four quarters and Harris and Ward played a part in the upset.

Harris blocked a Brandon McManus field goal in the fourth quarter while Ward recorded five tackles and a pass deflection, while only allowing one catch for 16 yards on two targets.

While the win was great and exciting, especially for Browns fans who needed some excitement after watching Cleveland get smacked around by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, the Browns could be in trouble facing the Lions in Week 4.

It's like the scene in Avengers: Infinity War where Gamora asks Thanos what it cost to recover the infinity stones. While Thanos had completed his gauntlet, he felt that the price was everything due to a great personal cost.

The Browns' win over the Packers and the injury aftermath might not have cost them everything with 14 games to go, but it could set them up to be on the losing end in Week 4.

