Brian Gutekunst Stuns Packers Fans With WR Plan for 2025
By Cem Yolbulan
Ever since the Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles last week in the wild-card round of the playoffs, there has been a ton of speculation about what they need to do in the offseason to take the next step.
Jordan Love and the wide receiver struggles against the elite Eagles defense have been a constant talking point among the fanbase and the media. Add the rumors of a Davante Adams reunion into the mix and you have fans desperately waiting for a WR upgrade in the offseason.
In his press conference on Thursday, GM Brian Gutekunst was asked whether the Packers need another receiver. His response was frustrating for Packers fans. Per USAToday's Ryan Wood, the general manager said that even though he is open to adding another WR, he doesn't buy into the idea that Love needs a WR1. Gutekunst adds that he believes in the current crop of WRs and their ability to take a step next season.
Packers News: Gutekunst Doesn't Think Jordan Love Needs A WR1
This is in line with what the organization has been saying since the start of the season. Head coach Matt LaFleur gave a similar response when he was asked the question, saying he didn't believe in having a WR1.
The Packers had one of the most egalitarian passing offenses in the league. No receiver averaged more than 50 yards per game, with Jayden Reed leading the way with 857 receiving yards in 17 games. In addition to Reed, Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, and Tucker Kraft averaged more than three targets per game and finished with at least 400 yards. Kraft had the most touchdowns with seven scores.
Green Bay had a very good offense, finishing in the top ten in total offense and scoring. Yet, the offensive deficiencies were brought to the surface against the Eagles. The front office, however, doesn't seem to think that those are big problems. Whether they do anything to address them remains to be seen.