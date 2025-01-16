5 Packers Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers head into the offseason with 11 unrestricted free agents on the docket. Decisions will need to be made, but fortunately, there’s no must-re-sign player among the group.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that several of these players have been steady contributors over the last season or two, making their potential departures more bittersweet. These aren’t franchise cornerstones, but they’ve filled important roles in Green Bay’s recent runs.
As the Packers’ front office weighs its options, here are five players who fans likely won’t mind seeing walk away in free agency.
1. A.J. Dillon
A.J. Dillon is as likable as they come. He’s a pillar of the community, a fan favorite off the field, and a model teammate. Unfortunately, his on-field performance hasn’t matched the goodwill he’s earned elsewhere.
Dillon has regressed every season since being drafted in the second round in 2020. His rookie year hinted at immense potential, with a healthy 5.3 yards per carry average. But that number dropped steadily each season—4.3 in 2021, 4.1 in 2022, and a dismal 3.4 in 2023.
Despite entering training camp last summer in the best shape of his career, an injury derailed his entire season. Dillon spent the year on the sidelines, watching as the Packers’ running back room evolved without him.
The emergence of Josh Jacobs—a home run in free agency—has cemented the Packers’ backfield for the foreseeable future. Quality depth behind him, including Emmanuel Wilson (an exclusive rights free agent), Chris Brooks, and rookie MarShawn Lloyd, further reduces the need for Dillon in 2025.
Dillon’s time in Green Bay has come to an end. His off-field contributions will always be appreciated, but on the field, the Packers have moved on. There’s simply no room for him in a backfield that’s already reloaded and ready to go.