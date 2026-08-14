Brewers comeback versus Dodgers proved their resilient spirit will never die

Although it isn't a rivalry in the traditional sense, the Milwaukee Brewers vs. Los Angeles Dodgers matchup has been one of the most fascinating in all of baseball in recent years. As the mid-to-small-market Brew Crew builds organically through smart drafting, player development, and business savvy, the massive Dodgers conglomerate throws its endless cache of money at talent to maintain its status as the top dog in the National League.

It's a test case of the biggest commotion in baseball, and one where the Brewers fuel the underdog mentality that makes them one of the best teams in the MLB. So naturally, even with the Chicago Cubs hot on their tail in the NL Central race, the Brewers' eyes are set on redeeming themselves against the team that swept them in the NLCS a year ago.

It's also why the Brewers' comeback victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road to begin their series was so impactful... It's a testament to their willpower as a team, which is the one component that's empowered them to hold onto that No. 1 record in the majors through injuries, rough patches, and rampant trade rumors.

The Milwaukee Brewers' survivability is their No. 1 quality in their quest against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Coming off a sweep in San Diego, the Brewers were clearly grappling with their identity. All year long, they've been plagued by the same issue of stranding runners on base or failing to put together the power they need when they need it most. But in the face of adversity, they always seem to come through or get past their issues to string together plays when their teams need it most.

There's no stat to quantify that. It's one of those rare intangible qualities that goes without saying, but impacts every game. Under Pat Murphy's wisdom, these Brewers have become more than just a collection of talented players, but instead a cohesive unit that masks each other's deficiencies and highlights each other's strengths. When one man falls short, the next man steps up in his place and lifts him in the process.

This was perfectly exemplified late in the Brewers' series opener in Los Angeles, when they managed to slowly yet surely chip away at the lead by demoralizing closer Edwin Diaz with four singles and three earned runs at the top of the ninth after trailing for the previous five frames leading up to that point.

They didn't get that picture-perfect home run or grand slam to get all their runners across home plate, but they certainly did enough to give themselves a fair chance to close it out on defense, as Trevor Megill entered the game and delivered under pressure once again for his 22nd save of the season.

The job is far from done with three more games to go in the series in as many days, but the Brewers shook off the rust and showed the world that even when things get tough, they always have a shot to cl