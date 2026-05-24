Brewers star William Contreras is on an All-Star trajectory that deserves to be celebrated

There's a lot to be excited about in Milwaukee right now. The winners of 15 of their last 20 games, the Brewers now have sole possession of the NL Central division lead and rank fourth in the entire National League in terms of total wins. Things started rocky for the Brewers with key injuries throughout the lineup, but one constant has remained: catcher William Contreras.

Now, when is fourth season with the Brewers, the two-time All-Star has been one of the healthiest and most reliable players on the team. Making his 47th start of the year against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Contreras is one of the clubhouse's leaders in all major batting stats, including first in total runs, at-bats and RBIs while hitting a team-best .304 from the plate.

Contreras has been a constant in one of the most successful errors of Brewer's history, consistently being relied upon as one of the best players in the world at his position. His defense of home plate is one of the staples of manager Pat Murphy's team philosophy, and frankly, one of the few things he doesn't have to worry about all that often.

But at this point, has he become overlooked?

At this rate, William Contreras needs to represent the Brewers at the All-Star break.

We're officially less than two months from the MLB All-Star break, and the Milwaukee Brewers should be well represented. With the way that he has performed this season, there's no doubt that William Contreras will be in contention. But if we want to truly honor what the Brewers have done this season, despite the odds being stacked against them, he needs to make that team.

Among all catchers, Contreras ranks third in total hits, first in singles and fourth in RBI. Sports Illustrated recently ranked him as the third-best catcher in the entire MLB, while ESPN placed him fifth in mid-February, before the start of the season. Even before this dynamite run, the baseball world has acknowledged Contreras as one of the top guys at his position. So now that he's proving it with his production on the field, why not celebrate his contributions?

Contreras has not been one of the top stories of the season for the Milwaukee Brewers. Aside from their revolving door of injuries in the early going, most of the headlines have gone to the unbelievable young pitching core and the rise of Brice Turang from a good young player to one of the best in the game.

That doesn't mean Contreras doesn't also deserve to get his flowers. Once the window opens for All-Star voting, brace for the Brewers to put a massive campaign behind their star catcher, who thoroughly deserves all the praise coming his way.