Brewers passing on Eugenio Suárez tells us everything we need to know about third base

It's no secret that the Milwaukee Brewers were sniffing around for another power bat at the MLB Trade Deadline, but didn't quite find the right fit. They were linked, at times, to Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez — a two-time All-Star and former MVP candidate whose power has long been coveted around the league.

However, it appears the Brewers passed on their opportunity to acquire the 35-year-old for pennies on the dollar, as he cleared waivers and will remain on the Reds' roster for the rest of the season. It goes to show that even though Milwaukee seemingly needed his skill set as a power slugger with 19 homers on the season, they aren't willing to mess with the continuity and chemistry they already have.

Third base has been the biggest question mark of the season for Milwaukee, with many speculating about whether Joey Ortiz would be able to hold onto that starting position through the end of the year. Others thought David Hamilton could make a run for his money after finally shaking out of his rut and finding a rhythm for the Brew Crew.

If the Brewers wanted to make a big change at the position, this would've been their last opportunity to do so, which sends a clear message from Pat Murphy and Matt Arnold alike.

The Milwaukee Brewers have full belief in Joey Ortiz and David Hamilton holding down third base.

One of the biggest factors in the Brewers' success in the back half of the season has been the offensive turnaround of Joey Ortiz, who has gone from one of the least to one of the most reliable batters in the lineup for Milwaukee. Once the Brewers shifted him to third base on a more consistent basis with Cooper Pratt breaking into the majors, Ortiz's numbers have exploded.

Since the MLB All-Star Break, Ortiz is batting .308 for 24 hits, 16 RBIs and four homers in 90 plate appearances. And that's not to mention his defense, which remains elite as the leader in Outs Above Average for his position and in the 98th percentile of all defenders in the category, all while remaining in the 96th percentile of fielding run value.

Similarly, Hamilton has shaken off his early-season jitters and fully regained the trust of manager Pat Murphy to make timely plays on both sides of the field. He's not quite at the level of Ortiz or some of the Brewers' other elite talents, but he is productive and consistent at this stage of the season, which goes a lot farther than you might think.

So if the Brewers felt like they had room for improvement at third base, Eugenio Suárez would've been their most obvious last-ditch effort to make a change. Yet they're riding with their guys into the postseason and letting them learn how to win at the highest level instead of chasing answers before it's too late. All we can do as fans is trust and process and hope Murphy was right.