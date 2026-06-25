Brewers newfound division lead shouldn't change deadline urgency

For the first time in the 2026 season, the Milwaukee Brewers can take a breath when it comes to the National League Central standings. Heading towards the weekend, Milwaukee has a 6.0 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals with a double-digit game lead over both the Reds and Pirates. It is a welcome change after the first two months of the season saw the division among the league's best with a constantly shuffling leader and an inability to gain momentum.

That has changed and left the Brewers a bit more confident about the team's current standing in the National League playoff picture. Still, this newfound divisional lead shouldn't change how aggressive the franchise needs to be at the upcoming trade deadline.

Looking at both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves, the two rosters are clearly the top two contenders when healthy. Deep rosters featuring talented lineups that the Brewers are going to struggle to rival when the postseason rolls around. As talented as Milwaukee might be, there is no excusing the clear need to make improvements.

Adding to the lineup should be the top priority, with a middle of the order bat being an obvious target. One that would give the team hope of making a deep October run and giving the National League's top contenders a clear challenge.

Brewers Impressive Division Lead Shouldn't Change Milwaukee's Trade Deadline Urgency

In seasons past, this has been a familiar story with the Brewers being great in the regular season and simply lacking the depth to make a meaningful run. The current division lead should serve as a reminder of this, with the front office seeing it as a clear chance to seek out improvement and not a sign that the current roster is strong enough.

Milwaukee clearly needs help in the bullpen and should seek out help in the current infield. Both of these are potentially on the trade market and shouldn't cost the Brewers overwhelming depth. It is a risk the franchise should take, as the ultimate goal remains for a team that hasn't made a deep October run in far too long.

The current core is giving you a chance to correct his all built around an ace that is going to give you a great chance in any potential game one. Milwaukee's priority should now be appreciating this and the new division lead seeing it as a clear opportunity to push the gas pedal down and find a way to get better.