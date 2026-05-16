Brewers have obvious blockbuster trade target in Bo Bichette

The Milwaukee Brewers have undeniably been one of the league's more enjoyable stories to start the 2026 season, defying early expectations. Milwaukee finds itself currently holding a wildcard spot and 2.5 games out of leading the National League Central, behind the Chicago Cubs. All of this paints a clear picture as to why the team should actively be looking to buy ahead of this year's trade deadline, with one clear position of need being shortstop. Joey Ortiz has been a source of frustration, hovering around the Mendoza line and offering little offensive consistency.

If there is one player the Brewers would love to push out of the starting lineup, it is unquestionably Ortiz. Leading us to look at a collapsing New York Mets team that just added Bo Bichette in the 2026 offseason. The veteran shortstop has been a source of frustration for the Mets, not putting up his typical numbers as the franchise has suffered an early-season collapse.

New York currently sits 11.5 games out of first place in the National League East and would need a historic turnaround to climb out of this early hole. Making it clear that there could be a potential opportunity for the Brewers to fix their shortstop problem, and for the Mets to clear a bit of salary space with the franchise currently holding the league's second highest payroll.

Brewers Have Clear Answer to Shortstop Woes in Veteran Bo Bichette

While Bichette is currently hitting .218, there is reason to believe a change of scenery would breathe life back into his bat. Leaving the pressure cooker that is New York would be a great start and help Bichette return to the .290 hitter he has been throughout his career. It would be the exact boost the Brewers need and give Bichette a chance to play meaningful September and October baseball.

For the Mets, the only concern is whether or not the franchise is yet willing to embrace failure and part ways with the offseason's blockbuster addition. This is the only clear hiccup with every other piece of the deal making sense.

If New York is willing to blow things up, or even simply wants to part ways with a handful of pieces to reduce 2026 payroll, the Brewers should jump at the opportunity. Bichette is coming off a great postseason run with the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 season and could prove to be the missing piece to help the Brewers contend in a crowded National League.