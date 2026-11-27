Through the early stretch of the 2026-27 offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers have been forced on multiple occasions to confront the harsh reality that keeping a championship core intact is quite expensive, and based on early results, they don't seem willing to pay the price. From their home run leader, Jake Bauers, departing for Boston, to Dustin May heading to the White Sox and Gary Sánchez signing with the Marlins, the front office has been forced to dig their feet in and wait these early-wave transactions out.

On Wednesday, however, they were finally forced to confront the fact that their bullpen is in flux when postseason standout JoJo Romero, who threw for 11 strikeouts to only one earned run in eight bridge innings of seven playoff games, signed a new three-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Around that same time, they finally budged and made one low-cost move by signing Antonio Senzatela to a new one-year deal worth $4.75 million, with up to $3 million in incentives, per The Athletic's Will Sammon.

Senzatela was solid in 4.1 scoreless postseason innings, posting three strikeouts in 18 batters faced. The 31-year-old righty was mostly ineffective during the regular season, posting a 5.14 ERA in 21 innings across 23 games. His -0.3 WAR ranked near the bottom of the team, and ranked among the worst on the team for players who appeared in that many games.

The Milwaukee Brewers might come to regret letting JoJo Romero walk and keeping Antonio Senzatela instead.

The Brewers' development staff knows a lot more than we do from the outside looking in, but if Senzatela plays the same way he did in the regular season again next year, and if Romero continues to build on the success of his 2026 postseason, there's a decent chance Milwaukee will regret saving cap flexibility over retaining one of their best set-up relievers.

Milwaukee's bullpen is regarded as one of the best in the world, and for good reason. The three-headed monster that is Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, and Trevor Megill has a strong case for the best three-pitcher relief rotation in the MLB. But if the postseason taught us anything, it was that they cannot hold that responsibility alone, and someone needs to fill the gap beyond those three.

There's an argument to be made that Kyle Harrison could fill that role, but I'd lean more toward Murphy and the Brewers hoping an offseason full of rehab and developmental training will position him to take a spot back in the starting rotation. That leaves the likes of DL Hall, Ryan Walker, Angel Zerpa, and Chad Patrick as some of the top options to fill that gap.

Ultimately, Senzatela might just be a veteran stopgap until they can find a more permanent solution. Obviously, Milwaukee is saving its money to retain some of its bigger names and will find cheap talent wherever they can until the bill comes due. But Romero was a massive part of Milwaukee's success when it mattered most, and it's hard to imagine they won't miss him going forward.