Brewers could steal obvious reclamation project from Braves ahead of deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers clearly should be considered buyers ahead of this year's trade deadline, with infield and pitching depth being at the top of the team's potential needs. Looking around the league, the Atlanta Braves have a treasure trove of pitching talent and one potential reclamation project the Brewers should consider. Reynaldo Lopez has been relegated to Atlanta's bullpen and has offered inconsistent production, clearly needing a change of scenery.

Lopez missed much of the 2025 season with injury and returned to make two great starts at the start of 2026 before a brawl with Jorge Soler sparked a suspension and a change in the pitcher's fortunes. However, Lopez has previously been incredibly productive as a starting option, offering an ERA of 1.99 in the 2024 season, offering the Braves consistent excellence.

Even if the Brewers cannot find a way to recapture this version of the starter, Lopez has previously offered incredible bullpen production as well. There are potential fits for Milwaukee in two areas, and the cost isn't likely to be high when you consider Atlanta's wealth of pitching options and Lopez's contract extending beyond just this season.

It is an affordable deal with $8 million guaranteed in 2027, being the final year of the pitcher's deal. This is a fitting gamble for the Brewers and would free up a roster spot for the Braves while handing a struggling veteran a change of scenery.

Brewers Should Attempt to Strike Deal for Braves Struggling Right-Hander Reynaldo Lopez

Milwaukee could use Lopez at the bottom of the rotation, or could attempt to build the confidence back of the right-hander as a middle innings reliever. It is undeniably a gamble, but one the Brewers should attempt to take understanding the need for pitching depth if the franchise has any hopes of making a deep October run.

The Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers both feature stacked rosters and are setting the tone for the rest of the National League. For the Brewers to close ground, it is going to take at least 2-3 meaningful additions, and Lopez has a chance to be one of these at a potentially low cost.

There simply isn't a downside to exploring the deal and seeing if the Braves are willing to turn the page. It makes sense on paper for both sides and hands Lopez a chance to fight for a starting role and put what is a struggling career back on track.