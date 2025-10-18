Bo Melton Already in the Way of Packers Rookie Who Needs to Play More

The Green Bay Packers bucked recent trends this spring by going heavy on the offensive side of the ball, especially at skill positions, with their first three selections in the 2025 draft.

While first-round pick Matthew Golden has started to emerge as a threat in the passing game, third-round selection Savion Williams is still looking to find his footing in Green Bay after injury issues during the preseason forced him to start his professional career behind the 8-ball.

With the midway point of the season inching closer, the time is now for Williams to be thrust into a larger role so that the Packers can take advantage of his athleticism. This is why Rich Bisaccia needs to make the call to install Williams as Green Bay's top kick returner.

Savion Williams Must Takeover as Packers' Unquestioned Kick Returner

For starters, Keisean Nixon is listed ahead of Williams as the top option on the depth chart featured on the Packers' official website. The biggest issue with that designation is that Nixon has not returned a kickoff for Green Bay this season. Instead, it has been reserve cornerback Bo Melton who has split return duties with Williams in recent weeks.

Entering Week 7, Williams has 10 kickoff returns for a total of 267 yards. His longest return was for 36 yards. Despite those numbers, Williams has found himself sharing any potential return yards that could come his way with Melton over Green Bay's last two games. There is no reason for this to continue, as the rookie should be seeing meaningful action on special teams if he is not a factor in the passing game, which seems to be the case with Christian Watson nearing his return.

Given that the Packers invested a third-round pick in Williams, he should receive every opportunity to prove that he can make an impact on the game in the manner in which is available to him. Right now, that is coming as a member of the special teams unit. As a big-bodied wideout who has 4.4 speed, Bisaccia should jump at the chance to get the ball in his hands in the open field.

Whether it is Melton or any other veteran on the roster, it is time for Green Bay to allow the rookie to prove that he has the type of game-changing abilities that fans expected to see from him at some point this season when the selection was made this past April.

There is no better time for that change to happen than this Sunday when the Packers square off against Arizona Cardinals in the Valley of the Sun.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: