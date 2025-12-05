Brandon McManus Causing New Headache for Packers Since Return

It seems that the Green Bay Packers' patience with kicker Brandon McManus is finally paying off when it comes to getting the ball consistently through the uprights. After weeks of inconsistency that were blamed on injuries, the veteran is 4/4 over the last two games of the season. However, this isn't the end of the troubles when it comes to the 2025 performance of a once-reliable veteran. Per USA Today's Ryan Wood, the latest problem facing the kicker is the consistent inability to get the ball in the landing zone on kickoffs.

Green Bay special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia commented on McManus showing obvious frustration when teams touchbacks, saying, "His reactions are probably a reflection of the words coming out of my mouth." This speaks to an understandable level of frustration for a team trying to clean up self-imposed mistakes ahead of a potential playoff run.

The league's new kickoff rules have resulted in the ball being brought out to the 35-yard line in the event of a touchback. The goal is to get the ball between the end zone and the 20-yard line. This is something that has continued to elude McManus in infuriating fashion, handing teams great field position and failing to give the special teams unit a chance to make a play.

Packers Note the Obvious Failures of Brandon McManus Amid Concerning 2025 Season

It is hard for Packer fans to remain patient or blame the injury for the kicker's consistently poor level of play. If McManus was hurt enough to consistently miss field goals and be a question mark kicking the ball off, he never should've taken the field. As harsh as this might seem, it is in line with the reality of what the Packers are attempting to accomplish.

Looking at making a potential Super Bowl run, it is infuriating to have a kicker who cannot consistently score, and the moment he figures this out, there is yet another problem. While the Packers have played incredibly well defensively in the clutch, there will be moments when the kicking game must better support the unit.

Come January, you cannot be missing field goals or handing the ball to the league's elite quarterbacks at the 35. With this in mind, McManus should be on thin ice over the final weeks of the season. If any more inconsistencies were to pop up in the scoring game, the Packers shouldn't hesitate to find another answer.

For McManus, it is a simple task of kicking the ball within a 20-yard range that far less talented kickers are currently accomplishing. Bisaccia is making a fair point that there is a reason for exasperation, and the issue must change in the season's final weeks for Packers fans to feel confident about where this team is heading in January.

