Biggest remaining Packers questions ahead of training camp

There is no shortage of questions for the Green Bay Packers coming off a 2026 offseason where a consistent message was sent. The Green Bay front office had a high level of belief that players returning from injuries and current development pieces would serve as the needed improvements and keep the Packers contending in the NFC North. This is an understandable position to hold when you look back and realize the Packers appeared to be one of the league's best teams prior to injuries piling up.

Still, there is no way around the fact that there are a number of questions around the current depth chart. Some are of Green Bay's creation; others are simply a byproduct of a quiet offseason built around coaching and development expectations. This leads us to look at the biggest questions left facing the franchise heading into training camp.

1. What Will Happen with Josh Jacobs?

You can file this one under unanswerable questions, as Green Bay simply has to wait on the legal system and the league's investigation to both run their respective course. Jacobs is an incredibly important piece of the offense and cannot simply be replaced at this point in the offseason. It is very much on the table that nothing happens this offseason, based on the league needing to complete an investigation that could not reach a conclusion until the 2027 offseason.

Regardless, there is no way around the fact that there is no clear answer if Jacobs were to miss time this season. The veteran rusher takes so much pressure off Jordan Love and hands the franchise a complete attack they could very well be lost without.

2. Will Trey Smack be a Reliable Answer?

The handling of the kicker position has been odd the entire offseason, as releasing Brandon McManus made sense the moment the kicker imploded in the playoffs. Waiting so deep in the offseason to bet on rookie Trey Smack was noted for missing a kick in team minicamp, which served as a reminder of just how much is riding on a rookie who is yet to prove himself capable of living up to NFL-level pressure.

Training camp may not provide an answer, but there will at least be the chance to prove himself reliable. Smack putting together a strong camp would go a long way in easing concerns around the position and answering whether or not the Packers made a mistake.

3. How Healthy is Tucker Kraft to Start the 2026 Season?

Kraft isn't coming off a low-pressure injury but is attempting to rehab from a torn ACL that ended a season that appeared to be on track to establish the pass catcher in the conversation as the league's best at the position. Kraft is such a vital piece of the Packers' offense, with Romeo Doubs gone and the future of Jacobs in question. Kraft not being himself would be a clear issue for an offense with no shortage of current questions.

The tight end is vital to the current construction of the offense; the Packers cannot afford for Kraft to miss extended time or to struggle early in the year.

4. Do the Packers Have Enough Defensive Line Talent?

Questions remain at both the edge rushing position and the defensive interior. Micah Parsons is expected to miss the first half of the season, and Rashan Gary is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. Having so little clarity around the team's top edge rushing options leaves a heavy burden on a defensive interior dealing with questions of its own.

No current position remains as much of a question mark as the defensive line unit that needs to piece together a strong first half to buy time for Parsons to return completely healthy. Whether or not the Packers need to make a further addition to the position over the next month remains a debate.