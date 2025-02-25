Big NFL Signing Could Have Huge Impact on Packers WR's Future With Team

The Green Bay Packers face an interesting offseason with some clear holes on the roster that need to be addressed, notably finding a true No. 1 wide receiver after the news that Christian Watson would miss most of the regular season with an injury.

They've done a tremendous job of finding talented young wideouts, though they don't have the true difference-maker who can elevate Jordan Love's production to the next level. Even still, their young players are due up for contracts soon and the front office has to decide which receivers can contribute value not only in 2025 but in future years as well.

Romeo Doubs is one of those guys with an uncertain status. He's entering the last year of his rookie deal, and one new contract puts a suitable price tag on what an extension could look like.

Shakir in 3 years:



125 - 1593 - 12.7 - 7ts



Doubs:

147 - 1700 - 11.6 - 15tds



The Shakir deal basically sets the Doubs market give or take a few million.



Would you do 4 for $60 for Romeo? https://t.co/FxpHntLObG — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) February 25, 2025

The Buffalo Bills announced an extension with promising wideout Khalil Shakir for four years worth up to $60.2 million. $32 million of it is guaranteed, and the production profile for Shakir and Doubs is eerily similar.

In three years, Shakir has 125 catches for 1,593 yards and seven TDs. Doubs, in the same time frame, caught 147 passes for 1,700 yards and 15 TDs. If Green Bay wants to keep Doubs, who the franchise has expressed concerns about, they'll likely need to offer something close to what Shakir's getting.

Shakir is the better player, though the gap between the two isn't as wide as it might seem at first glance. Doubs scored eight times in 2024 and has a knack for making big plays, creating a natural fit with Love's gunslinger mentality. He isn't capable of being a team's leading receiver, but Doubs is a darned good third option.

If the Packers can hit a home run in the 2025 NFL Draft or acquire someone via free agency, Doubs can more comfortably settle into a complementary role that better suits his skillset. With the youngest roster in the NFL, Green Bay has set itself up for sustained success, yet the bill still comes due sooner or later.

The two sides haven't had reported extension discussions to this point, though that could soon change now that the market has been set.

