Bengals Give Packers DBs a Second Gift in Bounce-Back Spot

As the Green Bay Packers return from their bye week to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, all eyes will be on how the defense responds to the adversity after a 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys. Until that lackluster performance, Green Bay had the league's best defense through the first three weeks of the season, but key injuries, especially to defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee), have become problematic as the Packers try to navigate the likelihood of being without one of their top defenders on Sunday.

The Packers will have a second shot in three weeks at QB Joe Flacco, who will have minimal prep to get accustomed to the Bengals offense after being traded earlier this week, albeit with minimal prep. According to The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr., Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided some injury updates, listing defensive end Shemar Stewart (ankle) as doubtful and star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (illness) and guard Dylan Fairchild as questionable for Sunday's game.

Having a second shot at Flacco in a new system is one potential gift, but if Chase is sidelined, that will be one less weapon for the Packers' defensive backs to contain.



Ja'Marr Chase's Potential Absence Could Be the Latest Gift for Packers

Chase's availability for Sunday's game is crucial, considering he had six catches for 159 yards and a touchdown the only prior time he faced the Packers in his 2021 rookie season. His 2025 production has not been as consistent this season in quarterback Joe Burrow's absence, but he still has two games with more than 100 receiving yards, including a two-TD game in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions.

With Flacco still getting up to speed with the Bengals offense, though, it is unlikely that Chase will put up similar numbers on Sunday, especially if he is not at 100% and the Packers resemble their defense from the first three weeks of the season.

If Chase is unable to suit up or is not at full strength, that will be a huge positive for Green Bay's DBs. In the Week 4 tie with a Dallas Cowboys team that was without top receiver CeeDee Lamb due to a high ankle sprain, the Packers still allowed George Pickens to put up 134 receiving yards and two TDs. Even with someone like Tee Higgins ready to step up if Chase is unable to go, a well-rested Packers team should be able to keep Higgins at bay, as he only has 13 catches for 158 yards and two TDs so far.

There are clearly some areas that Green Bay needs to work on, as well as some players that must get healthy for them to take that next step. With a week off heading into a second meeting in three weeks against Flacco and the potential for Chase to be sidelined, Sunday's meeting with the Bengals could be a prime opportunity for the Packers to respond to the recent adversity and get their season back on track.

