Ben Johnson might be playing mind games ahead of Packers game

The Chicago Bears will visit Lambeau Field for another high-flying NFC North divisional matchup in Week 5. There's always plenty at stake in divisional games, and this time is no different, with both head coaches drawing opposite perceptions.

On the one hand, Matt LaFleur seems to be on thin ice with the Packers' fan base after a slow start to the season. On the other hand, Ben Johnson has won games with three different starting quarterbacks through the first month of the regular season.

Notably, the Bears' starting signal-caller might be a mystery until kick-off. While Johnson announced Tyson Bagent would start again on Sunday, the Bears' final injury report lists Cleb Williams as 'questionable.' As such, one can only wonder whether this is just for show or if the former No. 1 pick could actually suit up.

Caleb Williams could play against the Green Bay Packers

While the Bears' offense has looked solid with Bagent and Case Keenum at the helm, preparing for Williams adds a whole other layer. He's a mobile guy who goes off-script, and while the Packers know him quite well, they might have prepared for a different type of signal-caller ahead of this game.

Williams currently holds bragging rights over LaFleur's team. He's got a 3-2 career record against the Packers, including a big comeback win in the Wild Card round last season. Overall, he's completed 59.9 percent of his passes for 1,176 yards, seven touchdowns, three picks, and an 85.8 passer rating in those five matchups.

Notably, Williams didn't do well in the only time he played a Jonathan Gannon-coached defense. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards, no touchdowns, and no turnovers in a 29-9 loss, and he was also sacked six times.

That said, that happened during his rookie season, playing in Matt Eberflus' ever-struggling offense and behind one of the worst offensive lines in football. A lot has transpired since then, so Gannon might have to use a different blueprint here.

Of course, this could also be just a matter of technicalities. Maybe they listed him as questionable for bureaucratic purposes, and we're reading too much into it. Johnson did say Bagent would start in Williams' absence.

Then again, he's also made it loud and clear that he has no love or respect for Matt LaFleur or the Packers, so this might be just another mind game to keep the Packers guessing. If that's the case, we'll be the first to—hatefully—admit that it might be working.