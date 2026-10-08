Bears fans are making it too easy to get dunked on over Caleb Williams

The Green Bay Packers have a trio of NFC North rivals, but there is no secret that there is a special level of hate reserved for the Chicago Bears. This has translated into a consistent level of debate between each fanbase when it comes to Jordan Love vs. Caleb Williams. It is understandable the Packer fans feel defensive over a player with far more impressive regular season numbers and a larger sample size that suggests elite capability.

Over the last two weeks the Packers have struggled while Chicago has won each of its past two games. The offense has been incredibly capable and this has happened with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent starting. All of a sudden even amid the clear frustration from Green Bay when it comes to Chicago winning, there is an upside in the fact the fanbase now has ammo when debating Love vs. Williams.

Not only does the Green Bay quarterback have the better career numbers, Ben Johnson has proven he can win with backup quarterbacks. As good as the Packers were with Malik Willis at times, there was a clear level of regression and Love's presence was never questioned the way that this recent run has opened up for Green Bay's rival.

Chicago appears to be very much a system that is capable of elevating its starter and able to win even without its franchise quarterback. The same cannot be said of Love, and this is going to work in Grene Bay's favor even if it does come at the expense of two frustrating wins.

Packers with Clear Reason to Argue Jordan Love Over Caleb Williams After Last two Weeks

The good news for Green Bay fans is that this week will be a chance to end the win streak in a matchup against their rival. Williams remains out with Tyson Bagent expected to start. This is where it is important to note that this isn't meant to argue Williams isn't an upgrade, but pointing out the ability to win even without the quarterback isn't a luxury Green Bay has with Love.

If the veteran quarterback were to go down there isn't two games on the Green Bya schedule the roster is capable of winning. Whether this is a reflection on coaching, roster depth, or the comparable talent of the quarterbacks themselves is up for debate.

What is unavoidable is the fact that the last two weeks have given Green Bay's fans even more reason to believe that the best version of their quarterback is the best in the NFC North. An argument that will continue for years to come as both signal callers appear to be the future of not only the division, but the NFC.