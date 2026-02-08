Bears' OC Mistake Helps Packers Massively with QB Coach Search

Earlier this week, the Green Bay Packers likely weren’t pleased to see that their NFC North rival, the Chicago Bears, had jumped into the fray to inquire about the services of Connor Senger.

The Bears had reportedly requested an interview with Senger for their offensive coordinator vacancy, as Chicago saw Declan Doyle take another OC job with the Baltimore Ravens. As for the Packers, they had reportedly interviewed the Wisconsin native for their quarterbacks coach vacancy, which they must fill after Sean Mannion was named the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator.

Between the two opportunities, offensive coordinator is the better title and puts Senger another step closer towards becoming a head coach if that's what he wants.

However, luckily for the Packers, the Bears went in another direction at offensive coordinator. On Sunday, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Chicago is promoting pass game coordinator Press Taylor to the offensive coordinator role, which keeps hope alive for Green Bay to bring Senger back to Wisconsin.

Packers Seemingly Back in Mix for Connor Senger Following Bears’ OC Hire



With Chicago now out of the picture for Senger, the only other team that the Packers have to worry about in their pursuit is the Eagles, who have also reportedly interviewed him for their QBs coach vacancy.

Packers fans were already feeling a certain type of way about the Eagles stealing Mannion from Matt LaFleur. They don’t want to live in a world where they see Senger join Mannion in Philly, as it would be another strike on Green Bay’s offseason record.

Nonetheless, the Packers can only worry about what they can control when it comes to finding their next quarterbacks coach. Thus far, they haven’t interviewed anybody else for the role, so it seems like they’re putting their effort towards Senger.

The 30-year-old Senger is viewed as a rising coach across the league, as he’s spent the last three years with the Arizona Cardinals. With the Cardinals, Senger has held various positions, including pass game coordinator.

Senger has worked with Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett in Arizona, who play the QB position in two completely different ways. Murray is a dual-threat QB, while Brissett is more of a pocket passer with a strong arm.

Having that knowledge could help him if he gets hired by the Packers. While continuing to refine Jordan Love’s game will be the top priority, Green Bay will likely be in the market for a new QB2, which means Senger will be working a ton with whomever to make sure that guy is ready to go in case Love gets hurt.

We saw what Mannion was able to do with Malik Willis, and Green Bay would be hoping for the same if they believe Senger is that guy.

The Packers will hopefully have an answer one way or another regarding Senger and the QBs coach opening, as the NFL scouting combine and free agency are on the horizon.

