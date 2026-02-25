Bears Could Detour Malik Willis' Free-Agent Parade

After a two-year stint as the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback and someone who filled in admirably for Jordan Love when he was injured, it is likely only a matter of time until Malik Willis finds a new home in free agency. After all, his level of play with the Packers has put him in a position to earn a huge pay increase, one that will likely coincide with a starting role somewhere else.

One team that could complicate matters for Willis is the Chicago Bears, who have received calls about trading backup QB Tyson Bagent.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles acknowledged that trading him would be a "really tough decision" and called him an "interesting dynamic that we're going to have to work through" in regards to having to find another backup QB to pair with Caleb Williams, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper. Head coach Ben Johnson added that Bagent's preseason work has shown the team that he is worthy of being a starting signal-caller.

The same also applies to Willis, who appears more than ready to assume the starting QB duties. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Willis is in demand, as expected, and interested teams that he has spoken to at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis believe that his getting at least $30 million per year is a "foregone conclusion."

It sounds like Willis is going to get his money and potentially more in free agency, but the Bagent trade scheme could complicate where he lands, even if he has only attempted six passes in the last two seasons.

Bears Could Play a Role in Malik Willis' Free-Agency Decision

If a QB-needy team has Willis on their radar, his lofty price tag could turn them away from him and towards someone like Bagent. According to OverTheCap, the Bears' backup quarterback will carry a $4.75 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons, which could be more attractive in the big picture.

Willis left a lot to be desired during his first two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but he shone with the Packers.

With Love battling numerous injuries in his time with Green Bay, Willis excelled, completing 70-of-89 passes (78.7%) for 972 yards and six touchdown passes. He also tacked on 261 rush yards and three TDs on the ground, showing off his dual-threat ability and what he can bring to another team in need of a new QB with a lot of upside.

Two teams that could potentially go after Willis and/or Bagent include the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

With head coach Mike LaFleur, the younger brother of Matt, taking over as the head coach of the Cardinals and an uncertain QB situation with Kyler Murray, it would make sense for Willis to end up there. However, the Dolphins are dealing with similar QB problems. With the addition of former Titans GM Jon Robinson as their Senior Personnel Executive, that could be an ideal landing spot as well, which would pair Willis with someone he has previous experience with in Tennessee.

Spotrac currently projects that Willis will earn a two-year, $71 million deal in free agency, so teams will certainly need to be willing to bank on his recent performance living up to what he is likely going to earn on his next deal. If a team is not willing to pay up for Willis and balks at his contract demands, someone like Bagent could be an option they could pivot to, leaving Willis with one less suitor as he hits the market.

Willis' consistent play and ability to protect the ball with the Packers have not gone unnoticed and should earn him a promotion to a team's starting QB when free agency begins. He's still going to make the rounds and will likely be paid like one of the NFL's top-32 arms.

Just journey just might not be as straightforward as it initially seemed, though, if Bagent's contract is up for grabs this offseason.

