Apparent Jayden Reed Setback Raises Questions for Packers

The Green Bay Packers have an apparent Jayden Reed problem. He's projected to be one of the most important receivers on the roster, and his development could ultimately determine whether or not Green Bay is the Super Bowl contender that most assume them to be.

However, Reed's latest injury news could derail the organization's early-season plans in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, which may provide an obstacle despite the Micah Parsons trade.

Packers WR Jayden Reed Not Practicing on Wednesday

As reported by Green Bay insider Ryan Wood, Reed was not practicing on Wednesday. This comes right after the wideout return to practice last week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, so this, seemingly, is a setback.

Reed has at least 790 receiving yards in each of the last two years, establishing himself as a valuable member of the offense moving forward. Still just 25 years old, it's easy to imagine him developing into a long-term option with starter potential.

His deep-play ability is obvious, and no Packers fan can deny it. When you have someone like Reed, who averaged 15.6 yards per catch in 2024, stretching the defense, it changes everything. Josh Jacobs has easier running room, Dontayvion Wicks has more space to run, and Love can even have scramble opportunities.

That Reed didn't practice just a few days ahead of the first game suggets he won't play, and that hurts Green Bay's chances of actually emerging victorious.

The Packers are three-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook over the Lions. Acquiring Parsons changed everything but the onus falls on Love to prove he's worthy of Super Bowl expectations. To this point, he hasn't shown it aside from the occasional glimpse of hope. This is a quality player, yet one who needs to show he actually deserves the company he's discussed within.

Either way, Reed's injury hurts. It'll now be on first-round rookie Matthew Golden to take hold of the offense. Romeo Doubs will play a big role as well, but head coach Matt LaFleur could rely on tight ends Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave to support the passing game after teasing the TEs being even more important in 2025.

Regardless, LaFleur will be creative, and don't be surprised to see how much Reed's potential absence could put the offense on a poor path.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: