Failed Packers Kicker Gifted New Opportunity After Shocking Week 11 Injury
By Jovan Alford
Former Green Bay Packers kicker Anders Carlson has been busy since Green Bay cut him in August ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.
The San Francisco 49ers signed the second-year kicker in October to their practice squad and elevated him twice to the active roster. Carlson kicked well for the 49ers, starting in place of Jake Moody, who was on the injured list.
The former Packers kicker went 5-for-5 on field goals made and 3-for-4 on extra points, which included a made field goal from 55 yards. However, with the return of Moody in Week 10, the 49ers cut Carlson.
But Carlson didn’t have to wait long to get another opportunity as he was signed to the New York Jets practice squad last week. The Jets are without Greg Zuerlein, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Jets went with Spencer Shrader for last week’s game, who went 2-for-2 on field goals. But with Shrader getting signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday as starter Harrison Butker is out for 3-4 weeks with a left knee injury, Carlson has another chance to show why he should be a starter.
Carlson is the only kicker on the Jets’ active roster or practice squad, meaning we’ll see him in action on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. When Carlson is officially elevated, he’ll join Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard as former Packers playing in the Big Apple.
Packers fans likely won't be paying attention to see what Carlson is doing with the Jets, but this is another big moment for him.
