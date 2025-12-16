Allen Lazard's Release Sets Up Packers-Related Move Years in the Making

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has had a disappointing 2025 season with the New York Jets. The Jets are one of the worst teams in football, and Lazard has seen his numbers dip from his first year with the Jets.

The veteran receiver has a mediocre 10 receptions (18 targets) for 70 yards and a touchdown in 10 games this season. The ex-Packers wide receiver clearly needs a change of scenery, and luckily for him, that will happen with only weeks left in the 2025 season.

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Jets are releasing the veteran receiver at his request. Now, the ex-Packers pass catcher won’t hit free agency immediately, as he’ll have to clear waivers.

However, if he does get through waivers unclaimed, it will open the door for Lazard to possibly reunite with ex-Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is the starter with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Allen Lazard’s Release Could Open Door for Him to Reunite with Aaron Rodgers

The idea of Lazard joining the Steelers doesn’t sound too far-fetched, as they recently brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the end of October.

As we know, Rodgers had some success with Valdes-Scantling in Green Bay, making his signing not a huge surprise. Valdes-Scantling just scored his first TD with the Steelers on Monday night, bringing back the memories of those two playing at Lambeau Field.

That said, the Steelers’ wide receiver leaves much to be desired, as they have more viable pass-catching options at tight end and running back. Lazard would give Rodgers another familiar target and a big-bodied WR to pair with DK Metcalf and Valdes-Scantling.

When Lazard and Rodgers were able to play together last season, the veteran receiver had his best year in New York. Lazard had 37 receptions (60 targets) for 530 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games. Coincidence? I think not.

In the offseason, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that Lazard was “in play” to be traded to the Steelers after the veteran wide receiver took a pay cut for the 2025 season. He also mentioned that Rodgers trusts Lazard.

Florio's report was obviously before Rodgers signed with the Steelers. But now that the ex-Packers QB is in the Steel City, one has to believe that there’s a slightly better chance Lazard can reunite with Rodgers as he’s free to go wherever.

