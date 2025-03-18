5 Low-Cost Wide Receivers the Packers Can Still Sign in Free Agency

One of the Green Bay Packers' priorities this offseason was to address their wide receiver room—or at least, it was a priority for fans and some players.

After spending all last offseason debating who Green Bay’s WR No. 1 was, the 2024 season gave no clear answers. No one emerged as Jordan Love’s go-to target, leaving the Packers' offense stuck in neutral as Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks either regressed or plateaued.

Earlier this offseason, running back Josh Jacobs went on the radio and said he loves Green Bay's receiving corps, but they still need to add a proven no.1 option. Unfortunately, that option never arrived.

Tee Higgins was franchise-tagged by the Bengals, Davante Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams, and the Packers couldn't secure D.K. Metcalf in a trade.

Now, Green Bay could still take a swing at one of the top remaining free-agent receivers, such as Amari Cooper, Stefon Diggs, or Keenan Allen. However, all three are on the wrong side of 30, with their best football likely behind them—kind of like trying to relive your college glory days by dusting off an old varsity jacket. That’s the opposite of the type of free agents Brian Gutekunst tends to target.

That said, there are still a handful of low-cost options available. Here are five wide receivers Green Bay could sign without breaking the bank.

1. Devin Duvernay

For starters, the Packers seem ready to move Keisean Nixon out of the returner role and into a full-time cornerback role. Signing Devin Duvernay would give them a capable replacement without much drop-off.

Offensively, Duvernay has the speed Green Bay desperately needs, and he rarely drops passes. The problem is his production has fallen off a cliff. Over the last two seasons, he has just 15 receptions for 97 yards and zero touchdowns.

Still, that decline means the Packers could probably get him for pennies on the dollar—like finding last season’s winter coat on clearance when summer rolls around.