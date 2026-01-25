Adam Stenavich Teased Packers Exit Comes with a Harsh Reality Check

After the Green Bay Packers extended Matt LaFleur last week, the next question is how the coaching staff would look going into the 2026 season. The Packers answered a key question on Sunday when Jonathan Gannon agreed to replace Jeff Hafley as the team’s defensive coordinator. However, the questions remain with other embattled staff members, including offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich.

On the surface, it appears the Packers were given a lifeline when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Stenavich will interview for the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator position on Robert Saleh’s staff. But if he leaves, a bigger problem remains, as LaFleur’s offense has underlying issues that may be beyond the offensive coordinator.

Matt LaFleur Is the Real Problem with the Packers’ Offense

For fans looking for reasons why the Packers ended the season on a five-game losing streak, Stenavich has been one of the most popular scapegoats. Green Bay has ranked in the top 10 of total offense and scoring offense just once in Stenavich's four seasons at the helm, and while he’s highly regarded for his work with the offensive line, the group took a collective step back in 2025.

There are a couple of things that were out of Stenavich’s control this season, such as Brian Gutekunst reconstructing the offensive line and a season-ending injury to tight end Tucker Kraft.

That said, Stenavich potentially moving to Tennessee to work under Saleh, who was a special adviser to the Packers last season, would get a new voice in Green Bay, but it wouldn’t get rid of the biggest problem.

While Stenavich is in the offensive coordinator role, LaFleur is still the mastermind behind the offense. That role worked well in his first three years as head coach, posting the NFL’s No. 1 offense in scoring and fifth in total offense in 2020. But that was also with an MVP-level Aaron Rodgers in control.

Stenavich took over as offensive coordinator with Nathaniel Hackett’s departure in 2022. However, it’s been LaFleur who has continued to call plays and keep key coaching decisions within the organization.

If Stenavich leaves for Tennessee, it would be at a point in the offseason where the candidate pool has run dry. LaFleur’s desire to call plays would also limit the pool of candidates the Packers could get to replace him, as big names such as Brian Daboll or Joe Brady would want those responsibilities.

Even if Stenavich does leave, it could lead LaFleur to hire a familiar face. Quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion could be a candidate for a promotion if that happens, and it wouldn’t be crazy to think Hackett could be considered after helping the team ahead of their Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears.

LaFleur’s defense may be that serving as the offensive kingpin has led to success in the past. He may also cite that the Packers finished in the top 10 in yards per play, although the 5.7 clip was only good enough for 10th place. Nonetheless, until he gives up some of those responsibilities, the Packers offense may not improve, which makes a potential departure for Stenavich a moot point.

