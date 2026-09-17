Tucker Kraft responds to Packers' collapse pointing out clear path forward

Green Bay Packers players and coaches are obviously going to be facing a myriad of questions this week after the way the first week of the season ended. Coming off a playoff collapse, there is a lot of attention on the first week of the season and whether or not the Packers were able to turn the page. Allowing so many fourth-quarter points and dropping a game to Minnesota's backup quarterback Carson Wentz in the fashion they did will leave an unquestionable level of concern.

With this in mind, it isn't a surprise that Tucker Kraft took a direct approach when talking about this past week's results. Kraft's comments were provided by Rob Demovsky.

"The only people who can beat us are us. That’s it. We’re the best team in the NFL but if we don’t go out there and play like it, no one’s going to believe us." Tucker Kraft

Kraft confidently still believing that Green Bay is the best team in the league isn't completely misplaced when you look at the current standings around the league and consider last season. When the Packers had a heatlhy roster a season ago they were clearly among the most dominating units and offered reason for fans to believe they were capable of finishing at the top of the NFC.

While injuries may not be around to be blamed for the current difficult start there is the unavoidable that the Packers beat themselves in Week 1. Everything was in front of the franchise and they were unable to navigate the final quarter making unusual mistakes and failing to make the obvious plays.

Tucker Kraft Speaks on Packers Collapse During Last Two Games of Clear Frustrations

Kraft having such a high level of positivity while still pointing out the clear need to go out and execute is the best of both worlds. The playmaker isn't in denial, but pointing to the clear talent and ability to be among the league's top teams and still looking at the failure of the last game. No question, Green Bay is going to be locked in for the New York Jets and will play through all four quarters.

This should be the standard regardless, but for whatever reason this version of the roster stumbled against a division rival and left themselves open to being critiqued. Such a level of collapse happening right after the playoff failure doesn't help matters and leaves a clear level of concern that it is an issue moving forward.

From Kraft's perspective, this isn't going to be a problem for a roster he believes to be capable of putting itself among the league's best. It will be interesting to watch how the franchise responds after dealing with an unquestionably frustrating start.