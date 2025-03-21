6 Wide Receivers Packers Should Target in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers continue to ignore the wide receiver position, snorting at its mere existence in their offense, and will probably do the same in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They hate wide receivers so much that 23 players at the position will have bigger individual cap hits in 2025 than Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks… combined!

They also haven’t drafted a receiver in the first round since taking Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in 2002. If you’re keeping score, that’s 23 years—long enough for an entire generation of Packers fans to grow up without witnessing it happen.

Even after Josh Jacobs practically begged them to add a true WR1 in the media this offseason, their big splash was signing special teams ace and gadget receiver Mecole Hardman. What a letdown.

Okay, maybe I’m exaggerating a little about the Packers’ outright disdain for wide receivers. Fine—a lot.

To be fair, Green Bay was smart to avoid this year’s uninspiring free-agent class. Outside of Davante Adams, there wasn’t a receiver who truly made sense for them. The one exception was a trade for D.K. Metcalf, who would've been a terrific addition to their roster. However, it's understandable that they didn't want to give up draft capital and pay him $30 million a year.

That said, they still need to upgrade the position in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Watson and Doubs set to hit free agency in 2026, and Reed and Wicks following them in 2027, Green Bay needs to begin reloading.

Here are six wide receivers they should target in the first round.