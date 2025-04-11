Aaron Rodgers Drama Seemingly Causing Rifts in Steelers Locker Room

The Green Bay Packers have focused on improving their roster ahead of the 2025 season after they were bounced in the wild-card round.

While that has the attention of members of the Packers organization, Aaron Rodgers has been in news cycles once again this offseason. After two seasons with the New York Jets, he was released by New York on March 12, allowing him to hit the market for the first time in his career.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings have been the two teams linked to Rodgers the most throughout the process but the latest reports have revealed that the Steelers are the most likely destination.

Despite there being interest from both sides, Rodgers hasn't made it a decision to sign with the Steelers. They've watched as Russell Wilson and Justin Fields sign elsewhere, leaving a huge hole at QB.

The 2025 NFL Draft is just two weeks away and OTAs begin on April 21st. Players in the locker room appear to be annoyed with the teams' plan.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, "From everything I’ve been told, is not solely to Cam Heyward. There are other people, certainly in the organization, the locker room, who are just going like, ‘What are we doing? We’re back for offseason workouts in 10 days. We’re coming up on the draft. What is the plan?"

Steelers Players Confused With Team’s Plan

While no one named Rodgers, it's clear to see they are talking about the quarterback position. Not having your starter at this point of the offseason without owning a top pick isn't ideal.

Rodgers, 41, should have made his decision already, especially since he doesn't have many other options available. The Steelers would give him the chance to compete for a playoff spot at this stage of his career.

Instead, Rodgers is playing the long game, dragging his feet in making a decision. It could come off as the Steelers aren't good enough or he doesn't want to fully be there. That response could rub his potential teammates the wrong way, as they are gearing up for the 2025 season and Rodgers is nowhere to be found.

We'll see how things unfold and the impact it could have on the Steelers.

