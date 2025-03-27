Packers' Josh Jacobs Doubles Down on Strong Jordan Love Stance

After losing in the Wild Card Round last season to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Green Bay Packers will look to bounce back in 2025.

Packers fans try to forget that playoff game against the Eagles, as Green Bay’s offense could not get out of their way. Starting quarterback Jordan Love struggled mightily as he completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 212 yards and three interceptions.

The last time Love threw three interceptions in a game was in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings. The young quarterback also threw for 389 yards and four touchdowns as the Packers lost 31-29 at Lambeau.

For the 2024 season, he completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 3,389 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. It wasn’t a bad season from Love, but he didn’t take that next step after an exciting 2023 season.

However, Love’s performance hasn’t deterred his teammates' confidence in him, especially star running back Josh Jacobs. This offseason, Jacobs has made it a point to praise his young QB when asked about him.

During Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Jon Gruden asked the veteran playmaker about Love. Jacobs did not mince his words, as he believes a ton in Love's skills.

Josh Jacobs has now gone on public record and praised Jordan Love TWICE this offseason.



Jacobs believes Jordan Love is undoubtedly one of the best quarterbacks in this league.



"Special man. I don’t think people really know how good he is, Jacobs said (h/t SleeperPackers). I think he was like fifth in like QBR this year and that was a down year for him, supposedly. I think that he’s very poised. He’s one of them guys man where like he’s never rattled.



He’s going to be the last guy in the building. He’s gonna be the first guy in the building. He’s does everything the right way. He talks to the guys. He has relationships with the guys. And then when get on that field, his arm like the talent. I’m like man, I think when he gets like truly comfortable in his capabilities. Sky’s the limit for that dude."

Jacobs reiterated the same thing recently on a stream with Zias and B Lou when asked about Love.

“He’s smooth, he’s a dog. I feel like for him, he got all the traits and abilities bro. He was hurt a lot last year, but once he really gets comfortable with what he wants to do. I’m telling you bro. He’s one of them ones.”

Jacobs brings up a good point that Love was hurt, which affected him last season. Fans also got to remember that Love has only been a full-time starter for two years. If he’s healthy this coming season, there’s no reason why Love can’t return to his 2023 form.

The Packers have a solid offensive line, a good running game and solid core of young weapons at WR and TE. The tools are there for Love to succeed. Let’s see if 2025 is that year for him.

