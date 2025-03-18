Aaron Rodgers Already Causing Drama With Potential Future Teammate

The Green Bay Packers have used free agency to make two big signings, bringing in Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs.

They are focused on building this roster to make a Super Bowl push in 2025, led by quarterback Jordan Love.

With that being the main focus in Green Bay, former Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his career. There are rumors that the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Giants have an interest in the four-time MVP.

While it appears that the Steelers are the favorite to land Rodgers, he's taking a long time to make his decision, and it's rubbing Steelers DL Cameron Hayward the wrong way.

As a guest on the "NotJustFootball" podcast, Hayward said, "I ain’t doing that darkness retreat. I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t."

Cameron Hayward Seems Annoyed With Aaron Rodgers

It's been reported that there were multiple days where no communication was had between Pittsburgh and Rodgers.

That comes after Justin Fields left Pittsburgh to sign with the New York Jets. One reason why Rodgers seems to be dragging his feet is to see if the Minnesota Vikings will sign him. They are considering adding the 41-year-old but haven't made a decision.

The odds are the Vikings roll with J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus injury.

Regardless, Rodgers believes that Minnesota would give him the best chance to compete while being productive under Kevin O'Connell.

Despite his interest there, Pittsburgh gives Rodgers the best chance to be competitive. Considering that the Steelers and the Giants are the only two teams that have a clear need at QB, he's better off signing there.

The Steelers have a stingy defense with a WR duo that features DK Metcalf and George Pickens. At this point in Rodgers' career, he needs to put winning first. Between New York and Pittsburgh, the Steelers give him the best shot at doing so but since he taking so long to make a decision, Hayward already seems to be annoyed with him.

He's played his entire 14-year career with Pittsburgh, so he has a lot of pride playing for the organization. It's clear to see that the Steelers are Rodgers' No. 1 choice, and that may not go over well in the locker room.

