Vikings Just Gifted Packers a Free Agent to Help Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers haven't been as active as fans hoped through the first week and a half of free agency. Their one major move has been signing former San Francisco 49ers offensive guard Aaron Banks to a four-year deal worth $77 million. However, potential holes still remain on the offensive line, mainly at center.

Green Bay let former starter Josh Myers walk in free agency. As a result, tackle/guard Elgton Jenkins is currently positioned at center in the depth chart. While Jenkins has never played center in the NFL, he did in college, so he does understand how to play the position.

That said, it might be a smart idea for Green Bay to sign a more experienced player just to have another option. Fortunately for the Packers, one of their division rivals has provided just that. According to Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Vikings are releasing Garrett Bradbury after they failed to find a trade partner for him.

Green Bay Must look into Signing Garrett Bradbury

The Vikings selected Bradbury with the 18th pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Given his high draft selection, the 29-year-old hasn't quite lived up to expectations.

Bradbury's best season came in 2022, when he allowed just two sacks, four QB hits, 18 QB hurries, 24 QB pressures and was only penalized four times, according to PFF. Furthermore, he earned a 70.2 overall grade (10th), a 68.1 pass-blocking grade (22nd) and a 72.4 run-blocking grade (9th).

While that is a great season, it should be noted that Bradbury missed four games, which skews the stats.

Even though signing Bradbury would be a huge risk, he is a potentially better option than Jenkins. Jenkins hasn't played the position since college, meaning he is likely rusty, and there's no clue if his skills will translate to the pros. Center is by far the most difficult position to play on the offensive line, making it paramount they understand what they are doing at the NFL level.

That's not to say Jenkins can't do it. He's been in the NFL for six seasons and understands the Packers' system. However, bringing in a player who has only played center in the NFL is a smart idea if Jenkins proves to not be the best fit.

